McFarlane Toys Debuts Spawn's Universe Manga Spawn Action Figure

Todd McFarlane has expanded his Spawn franchise into something spectacular this past year. New characters and comics have arrived as well as a new line of highly articulation action figures. McFarlane Toys has always knocked their Spawn line out of the park, and with modern tech, these figures are everything and then some. Some of the highlight figures are easily the classic characters as well as some of the newer heroes and villains. McFarlane has unveiled a new Alternative Universe Spawn that is heading our way with Manga Spawn! The Temple of Darkness is taking over the land; it is up to him to save the world once again, even if it is not the world we know.

This Spawn figure comes to use from the McFarlane Designer Edition line and is a Target Exclusive. Coming in at 7" tall, this Manganized hero has 22 points of articulation and is loaded with weapons. His arsenal will consist of two daggers, shield, axe, arm blade, sword, and spear! His design is packed with color, and it is very different from the Spawn many fans are used to. If you are building your own Spawn-verse then this is one you want one to miss with standard and autographed versions offered. The McFarlane Toys Special Edition Manga Target Exclusive Figure is priced at $39.99 with pre-orders live and located here.

"In the alternate universe known as Kuroshio, the legacy of Spawn rages war against his manganized enemies from the Temple of Darkness. Manga Spawn, supreme warrior of the Fujiwara, uses his powerful sword and armour to keep the forces of darkness from devouring the world of Kuroshio. McFarlane Designer Edition."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Manga Spawn comes with a sword, a spear, an axe, an arm blade, a shield, two daggers and a base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures