McFarlane Toys Flashback – DC Multiverse Batman: The Drowned

Get ready to return to the Dark Multiverse as we take a look back at the DC Comics Dark Nights figures from McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Drowned is one of the terrifying alternate versions of Batman introduced in DC Comics' Dark Nights: Metal event. She was also one of the first figures to arrive from McFarlane Toys at the start of the DC Multiverse toy line. We are taking a look back at the Dark Nights and this toy line before it vanishes in mid-2026. Batman: The Drowned comes from Earth -11, a gender-swapped universe from the Dark Multiverse, where Bruce Wayne's counterpart is called Bryce Wayne. This female version of Batman involves a tragic tale of love, vengeance, and transformation after the death of her beloved Sylvester Kyle. Unlike our Batman, Bryce goes on to wage a brutal war against metahumans, blaming them for Sylvester's death, making her the villain of the story.

Bryce's vendetta leads her to kill many powerful beings, including her world's Atlanteans. This aggression draws the attention of Queen Aquawoman, who retaliates by flooding Gotham City. In response, Bryce undergoes extreme body modification and experimentation on herself, turning into a human-Atlantean hybrid capable of breathing underwater, swimming at incredible speeds, and controlling water. Now known as The Drowned, she defeats Aquawoman and floods the rest of her world, sealing her descent into darkness and destruction. The Drowned is later recruited by the Batman Who Laughs to join the Dark Knights, a group of twisted Batmen from the Dark Multiverse.

The entire Dark Multiverse storyline at DC Comics was something truly impressive, and seeing these twisted versions of Batman come to life was a treat. McFarlane Toys was sure to craft up a great figure for The Drowned for the DC Multiverse. Just like most of these figures at the beginning, they focus more on detail rather than articulation, so she is hard to pose. Her included display stand is a must, as she is kind of top-heavy, but it is possible. However, The Drowned is nicely detailed, showing off Bryce Wayne's stitched Atlantean body with a trident, capturing her descent to madness. This figure is not up for purchase from retailers, but fans can get a 3" Page Punchers version right now, which also comes with a comic book.

