McFarlane Toys Flashback – DC Multiverse Batman: The Merciless

Get ready to return to the Dark Multiverse as we take a look back at the DC Comics Dark Nights figures from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Explore the tragic origin of Batman: The Merciless from DC Comics' Dark Nights: Metal storyline

Discover how Bruce Wayne merged with Ares and became the God of War on Earth -12 in the Dark Multiverse

Learn about the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure release of The Merciless

See why McFarlane's unique Dark Knights figures brought new excitement to DC Comics collectibles

The DC Multiverse is ending next year with McFarlane Toys as its license shifts to Mattel. There have been some pretty impressive figures that have arrived in this line over the years, including the first action figures from Dark Nights: Metal. We are going to be taking a look back at these early DC Multiverse figures and diving deeper into their DC Comics origins. Batman: The Merciless is one of the most fearsome and tragic versions of Bruce Wayne that arrived during the DC Comics' Dark Nights: Metal storyline. Introduced in Batman: The Merciless #1 (2017), written by Peter J. Tomasi with art by Francis Manapul, this dark multiverse Batman hails from Earth -12.

In this reality, Bruce Wayne merges with the God of War, Ares, after a devastating personal loss. In this twisted world, Batman and Wonder Woman fought side by side against Ares, who had forged an enchanted helmet that gave him godlike power. The two fell in love, but when Diana fell in battle, Bruce donned the war god's helmet, despite her warnings, he believed he could control its power. However, the helmet's influence corrupted Bruce, turning him into a merciless warlord. The moment he wore it, he killed Ares, but instead of removing the helmet afterward, he embraced its power fully, consumed by rage and vengeance.

This new God of War began conquering his world in a twisted campaign to impose peace through brutal force. He would eventually be recruited by the Batman Who Laughs, the Merciless, who joined the Dark Knights, a team of evil Batmen from across the Dark Multiverse who invade the main DC Universe. This was the first Build-A-Figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and despite its tug exterior, this figure is beautifully crafted. He did have a solo variant release as the years went on, and a recent red-armored unmasked version. It was creations like this that made McFarlane Toys stand out as they crafted new figures that had never been collectibles before. Collectors can snag up the Batman: The Merciless 2-Pack right now, featuring the Batman Who Laughs.

