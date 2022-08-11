McFarlane Toys Fully Showcases New Gold Label Green Lantern Parallax

It was not long ago that McFarlane Toy teased a new Walmart Exclusive Gold Label DC Multiverse action figure. This one took us off-world to a darker story of the Green Lantern mythos with the Emerald Twilight story. Hal Jordan becomes the villain this time, and his power has been fully unleashed with McFarlane Toys. It looks like links have started to go live at Walmart, giving DC Comics fans a closer look at the Parallax Green Lantern figure. New comic art makes a return to the DC Multiverse packaging, which is a nice addition. Parallax is highly detailed and comes with a Ring Battery as well as two attachable fist power effects. The detail on this figure is excellent, and if you love Green Lantern, then this is a must own addition to your Corps. Parallax is a Walmart Exclusive, and he is priced at $19.95, and links are going in and out right here.

"As a Green Lantern, Hal Jordan served the Guardians of the Universe and saved all of existence from great peril countless times. But, when Hal was unable to save him hometown, Coast City, from obliteration because he was off-world, he was shattered. He flew straight to Oa, the Guardian's home planet, and asked for their help to resurrect Coast City. When the Guardians refused, Hal absorbed the energy of Oa's Central Power Battery, along with Parallax, a yellow entity made of living fear that was imprisoned within the battery for millennia. Parallax then drove Hal mad and fueled him to decimate the entire Green Lantern Corps!"

DC MULTIVERSE 7IN – HAL JORDAN PARALLAX (GOLD LABEL)

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Hal Jordan Parallax is based on his look from the Green Lantern: Emerald Twilight Comic

Hal Jordan comes with two Light Projections that slide over his fists, a Green Lantern, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

