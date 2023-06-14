Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, the witcher

McFarlane Toys Prepares for The Witcher Season 3 with New 2-Pack

Expand your growing The Witcher collection with its first collectible piece from the upcoming Season 3 with McFarlane Toys

The Witcher has been a fantastic series that has brought Geralt, Yennifer, and Ciri to life. The newest season premieres on June 29, 2023, marking the final season to feature Henry Cavill. While Season 4 is happening, who knows what the future will hold for this popular book and video game adaptation with a new actor taking on the role. McFarlane Toys is already getting ready for the third season as a new action figure 2-Pack has arrived. Ciri and Geralt of Rivia are together again for this bundle coming in at 7" tall and 22 points of articulation. Both feature similar likenesses to their on-screen appearances as well as their own signature sword. A nice deluxe display base is also included adding a nice dynamic touch to The Witcher Duo. To make things even more interesting, this set will be limited to only 9,900 pieces! That is right; even The Witcher is getting some limited edition pieces, making this set a must-have collectible for any fan. The Season 3 limited edition 2-Pack is priced at $39.99, and pre-orders will be starting to arrive soon, like here.

Get Ready for The Witcher Season 3 with McFarlane Toys

"Geralt of Rivia: The Witcher, also known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken. As a child his mother Visenna abandoned Geralt at the Witcher's keep of Kaer Morhen where he trained to become a monster slayer. Ciri: A Child of Surprise and heir to the Cintran throne, Princess Cirilla fled her home when Nilfgaard breached Citran's borders and slaughtered everyone. In her dying breath Ciri's grandmother Calanthe told Ciri to seek out Geralt of Rivia, for his destiny was intertwined with hers."

Features & details

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off The Witcher on Netflix

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes two swords and environmental base

Figures are showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging

Included collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys from Netflix's The Witcher

