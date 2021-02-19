Funko Ends ECCC Reveals With Three New DC Comics Pops

The Emerald City Comic Con Funko exclusives come to an end with new Pops for DC Comics. Three Pops were revealed by Funko, and starting us off is Wonder Woman from WW1984. This heroine is displayed in a fun and dynamic pose with her boomerang tiara in her hand. WW84 got a lot of mixed reviews, but the Pops capture Princess Diana is some in action. The next two Emerald City exclusive Pops will take DC Comics fans deep into comics history as Deadman and Spectre make their debut. These classic DC Comics heroes are getting their first Pops from Funko and are packed with detail that will have fanboys and fangirls cheering. These figures will be released as solo Pops and not a 2-pack, and they are both great iconic heroes that are excellent ECCC exclusives.

The entire set of ECCC Pop reveals has been amazing, and each one of these deserves their spot on the exclusives list. Funko really had to do a deep dive for Deadman and Spectre, and fans are beyond thrilled to finally get them. It is always a treat to see not famous heroes and villains getting their own little time to shine. It is little things like this that makes Funko shine, and they will both of these figures will be high up on my list this convention. Funko should be releasing the shared retailer exclusives shortly, showing fans where they will be able to get these Pops and more. Fans will have three tries to get these ECCC Exclusives with the Funko Lottery on March 3rd and the general FunkoShop release on March 4th. There will also be a release online on other sites as well as in-store pick ups, so make sure you don't miss out on these.