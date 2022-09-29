McFarlane Toys Pulls Omega Spawn Through Time with New MegaFig

McFarlane has really put the Spawn Comic Series from Image Comics in high gear in the past couple of years. Spawn's Universe is bigger and badder than ever, with plenty of new heroes and villains to go around. One of which was the new Omega Spawn which is the strongest class of hellspawn created after the Plague. Omega the Conquer is one of the most powerful beings in the Spawn comics and has arrived in our present time. Al Simmons world is getting a lot deadlier after the events of the world record #300 comic, and McFarlane Toys is here to help. Omega the Conqueror is not only ready to control this reality, but he is also getting his very own MegaFig that features an impressive amount of detail and larger size than other 7" scale figures. Textured detail is the big focus of this figure, capturing his deadly appearance right from the comic. McFarlane Toys Omega Spawn is priced at $50, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be on the lookout for more McFarlane Toys hellspawns, heroes, and villains getting unleashed very soon.

"Pulled from his Cosmic Lair among the stars, Omega Spawn is now trapped on the planet Earth due to Spawn's unintentional "tear in time." Incredibly powerful, Omega Spawn seeks to enslave humanity and the other Hellspawns that have been displaced from their homes. He plans and manipulates various factions from his compound on Omega Island to do his bidding."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts

Omega Spawn is based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn and comes with base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures