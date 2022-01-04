McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022

It looks like 2022 is the year of Spawn as Todd McFarlane continues to kick off his Spawn's Universe with a whole slew of new comics. With an increase in the comics, interest in the legendary anti-hero will continue to grow, and that means more collectibles will be on the way. McFarlane Toys has teased a new figure that will be coming in 2022 with what seems to be a modified design from the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 line. Brighter color, an intense cape, added accessories, and a display cross will seemly be added to the figure, and will hopefully be released through the Spawn's Universe line rather than the MK11 line.

With lots of rubber and articulation, this addition will be a perfect figure to add to any growing Spawn collection out there. We have already received plenty of heroes and villains from Spawn's Universe in the toy line, so it's nice to know a new figure is on the way. Image and Spawn will be celebrating 30 years this year, so expect plenty more Spawn collectibles to come out of its legendary franchise. I hope we can see the return of some hit characters from teh comic series with modernized articulation like Angela, the Scorched, and plenty more villains. At this rate, I would love to see the Spawnmobile make a return from McFarlane Toys this year; what would you like to see? Be sure to check out all of the new McFarlane Toys figures coming soon with DC Multiverse, The Watcher, Disney's Mirrorverse, and so much more here.

"SPAWN'S FUTURE IS LOOKING BRIGHT IN 2022! We have A LOT in store for you in 2022! First off, Spawn and Image Comics turn 30 THIS YEAR (I can't believe it). I also have some surprises in store for you, but I can't tell you…QUITE YET! Stay tuned HERE for what's to come. Happy New Year, folks! Enjoy and Be Safe. – TODD"