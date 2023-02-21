McFarlane Toys Reveals Full-Look at The Dark Knight Rises Bane Pre-orders have already arrived for the new The Dark Knight Trilogy figures and McFarlane Toys gives fans closer look at the Build-A-Figure

Ah yes, McFarlane Toys was wondering what would break first, your spirit…or your body! The world of The Dark Knight Trilogy is back as legendary heroes and villains return for McFarlane's 7" DC Multiverse figure line. Four figures were included for the wave with Batman, Two-Face, Scarecrow, and The Joker. All four feature impressive articulation, accessories, and sculpts right from the legendary Christopher Nolan trilogy. One of the biggest parts of this wave was that it is a Build-A-Figure wave, with Bane being created when all four figures are purchased. That is right, the shadows do betray you as Bane comes to life, and McFarlane Toys gives fans a closer look.

The Dark Knight Rises fans have merely adopted the dark; Bane was born in it, molded by it. This figure only helps confirm that notion with a truly fantastic sculpt and variety of swappable hands. A custom soft goods jacket could take this figure to completely new levels, and it a gem that McFarlane included Bane to this set. I would love to see a Commission Gordon and Catwoman later on down the line, but this figure is a must own The Dark Knight Trilogy collectible. Fan swill have to snag up the whole wave (found here) to build Bane, and the whole set is expected to arrive in April 2023.

The World is My Prison. I will Rule it or Die." – Bane

"Combine all 4-pieces from the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line including Batman, Two-Face, The Joker and Scarecrow to assemble Bane."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed build-a figure based off The Dark Knight Trilogy

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Bane is featured in his look from The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Bane includes sets of alternate hands

Collect all McFarlane Toys Teh Dark Knight Trilogy DC Multiverse Figures