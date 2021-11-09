Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock Comes Alive with Iron Studios

Iron Studios bring the King of Rock back with their second Elvis Presley statue capturing one of his iconic record covers. Everybody in the whole cell block can now start dancin' to the newest collectible statue featuring a 3D recreation of Jailhouse Rock. Standing 9" tall, Elvis purely comes to life with this limited edition, hand-painted statue that was captured by original references. One of the presumed first rock music videos is captured for eternity with this incredibly sculpted piece showing the King in his rocking outfit and posed in his iconic Jailhouse Rock pose. Priced at $169.99, this Elvis Presley statue will be a great companion piece for Iron Studios Comeback 1968 Special statue. Pre-orders for these rockin' pieces are live right here, with the cell block set to roll in Q4 2022.

"On tiptoe, in one of his most memorable performances, the legendary \"King of Rock\" with his unmistakable dance moves, brings all his energy and enthusiasm as at the beginning of his career. His most rebellious, rock\'n\'roll phase, in music and theaters, now immortalized by Iron Studios in the statue \"Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock – Art Scale 1/10 – Elvis Presley\", inspired by an anthological scene from a dance choreographed by Elvis himself, and considered by many to be one of the first music videos in rock history."

"One of the most significant popular cultural icons of the 20th century, this is Iron Studios\' second statue of the eternal King of Rock and is already available for Pre-Order. You can also check out the statue \"Elvis Presley Comeback Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10\", and soon there will be others inspired by the most memorable moments of his career."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022