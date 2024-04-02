Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

The Invincible Iron Man Model 20 Armor Lands for New Marvel Legends

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

Article Summary New Retro Iron Man Marvel Legends series features Model 20 armor.

Classic packaging nods to War Machine and Mullet Tony Stark figures.

Model 20 armor introduced in Iron Man #50, efficient against large threats.

6-inch figure with detailed decoration available for preorder at $24.99.

It is time to get invincible as Iron Man is landing with yet another new Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro. Making its first debut at WonderCon 2024, a whole set of Retro Iron Man Marvel Legends figures are on the way. These figures will fit along with the previous War Machine and Mullet Tony Stark figures that were released a few years ago with retro card backs. New characters and sets of armor are arriving for this set, including the Model 20 that was introduced in Iron Man #50 in 2002. Due to a recent Ultron attack, Tony turned to more conventional armor designs, leading to the development of the Model 20 suit. The Model 20 armor packs a punch with less energy use, making it efficient in battle and taking down any Avenger-level threat with ease. Hasbro brings this suit to life in glorious Marvel Comics detail, featuring four repulsor effects and swappable hands. Fans can bring home the Iron Man Model 20 Suit for $24.99 in Spring 2024, and pre-orders go live today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Become Invincible with the Marvel Legend Iron Man Model 20

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES (MODEL 20) – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). With Stark tech wreaking havoc in the wrong hands, Iron Man dons a new high-tech suit designed to fight the evils of the world. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 20) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the Tin Man Armor in Marvel's The Invincible Iron Man comic book."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

