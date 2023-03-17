McFarlane Toys Unleashes The Flash Spoilers with New Dark Figure A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

McFarlane Toys has just revealed a massive assortment of DC Multiverse figures for The Flash. So far, we have seen two versions of Batman, two different versions of Flash, and even the arrival of Supergirl. However, that was not all that was released as a mysterious figure also arrived with pre-orders unleashing a spoiler from the upcoming superhero film. If you have clicked this article, then you are looking for this spoiler which consists of the arrival of the Dark Flash.

This monster seems to be similar to DC Comics Black Flash and has been seen as a grim reaper for speedsters and a protector of the Speed Force. It is unclear who this Dark Flash will be, but most likely, it is a twisted version of Barry Allen from another timeline or even something far worse. McFarlane Toys is giving fans a first look at his design, and he is pretty menacing. Only time will tell what his story will consist of, and pre-orders of this figure are already live right here. Dark Flash is set to arrive with the rest of the wave in April 2023, and he is priced at only $19.99.

Prepare for the Arrival of the Dark Flash with McFarlane Toys

"As he pushes the boundaries of his powers, Barry Allen encounters a mysterious and terrifying vision amidst The Speed Force – something, or someone, is seemingly using the abilities of The Flash for nefarious purposes."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the upcoming Flash movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play..

Dark Flash includes a display base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

