McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece Sketch Edition Superman Figure

The limited edition fun at McFarlane Toys is not over as even more DC Comics figures are on the way and limited to 3,000 pieces

Even though McFarlane Toys stated that the 30th Anniversary Knightfall Batman was the last SDCC, more are here. That is right, McFarlane is dominating San Diego Comic Con 2023 with some of the coolest exclusives this year. Superman is flying on in as a new DC Multiverse series arrives with Sketch Edition figures. These new releases simplified previous releases with a black and white deco and a new window box. Superman will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and features his Rebirth design from DC Comics. This release is pretty interesting, and that new packaging is pretty fantastic, and it would be fun to see that style more often. He will be offered right at SDCC first (DC Booth #4645, with leftovers arriving exclusively at Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders are live right here, so secure yours here and hope for the best. Up, Up, and Away!

Superman and McFarlane Bring the Pages of DC Comics to Life

"This black-and-white Superman features alternate hands, a display base, and an art card stand. Included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Superman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Fully articulated, the incredibly detailed DC Multiverse Superman Rebirth Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive stands roughly 7-inches tall. With strong contrasts between light and dark, this striking rendition of the Man of Steel is showcased in deluxe window-box packaging. He's limited to 3,000 pieces, so don't wait to add the Last Son of Krypton to your collection! Ages 14 and up.

Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath.

