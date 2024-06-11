Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, wolverine

Hot Toys Unveils New Deadpool & Wolverine Cosbaby Bobbles

Get ready for a chaotic roadtrip with Deadpool as Hot Toys has unveiled a new set of Cosbaby figure from the upcoming film

Article Summary Hot Toys releases Deadpool & Wolverine Cosbaby figures from the anticipated film.

Collection features 3 Deadpool variations and Wolverine in his MCU suit.

Figures measure around 4 inches, with movie-inspired details and bobble-heads.

Available for purchase on Sideshow Collectibles and shopDisney, priced near $25.

It is time for the most chaotic road trip ever, Bub, as the next Marvel Studios film arrives next month with Deadpool & Wolverine. This movie is already packed with hype, and oddly enough, not a lot is known about the film. Besides that, there are not a lot of collectibles out for the film, with a few promotional shirts and teases for upcoming releases. Hot Toys has just unveiled its first set of Deadpool & Wolverine collectibles with a new set of Cosbaby bobbles. These adorable figures come in at 4" tall and feature highly detailed sculpts and some gimmicks, unlike Pops. This new collection features four Cosbaby with three for the Merc with the Mouth and one for Wolverine.

Deadpool will be featured with a Mug, a TVA Folder, and another mocking Wolverine with pencils for claws. Wolverine, on the other hand, is in his full MCU yellow and blue suit, ready to slice and dice the Merc. Unlike the Hot Toys Cosbi line, Cosbaby figures are a little easier to acquire with releases on Sideshow Collectibles and even shopDisney. These figures usually come in at around $25, and Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024!

Deadpool & Wolverine – Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Series

"Ahead of the movie's premiere, Cosbaby is excited to introduce to fans a new Cosbaby series inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 9 – 10 cm tall with bobble-head design. The series features 4 styles of Deadpool and Wolverine with, Deadpool happily raising his "I LIKE ME" mug and Deadpool holding pencils between his fingers to pretend as Wolverine. Quite sure we all did that in elementary school. Also, there are Deadpool reading from the TVA folder, did he discover something? Then here comes Wolverine, SNIKT! Wolverine in his signature suit is ready to join forces with Deadpool! Pick up now this Cosbaby series and we have saved up some more for you. Stay tuned."

