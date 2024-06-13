Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Unveils New Disney Lorcana Set with Shimmering Skies

Step into the world of Disney Lorcana once again as Ravensburger has unveiled their next set of cards with Shimmering Skies

Get ready for more Disney magic as Ravensburger continues to add to their newest Trading Card Game. Disney Lorcana is still going strong, with four sets already being released since the card game launch in August 2023. This consists of The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Wildlands, and the latest release, Ursula's Return. Well, the fun continues as the magic of Disney Lorcana rises as they have unveiled their next series with Shimmering Skies! This new wave will bring some brand new franchises and characters to the game with Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. Ralph made his first debut in the series on the Pick a Fight action card in Rise of the Floodbornwave, and now it is time for him to enter the spotlight. Iconic Wreck-It Ralph characters will be getting some brand-new cards, including Vanellope Von Schweetz, King Candy, Fix-It Felix Jr., and, of course, the racers from Sugar Rush!

Just like most of the Disney Lorcana launches, there will be plenty of ways to get your hands on these cards, including the debut of two new starter decks. This will consist of an Amethyst and Ruby Deck featuring the return of Elsa from Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph. Players can then be on the lookout for the Emerald and Steel Deck, which will have Scar from The Lion King and Kronk from The Emperor's Last Groove. Both Starter Decks will feature two holographic cards and are 60-card pre-built decks for fans new and old to jump right into the Shimmering Skies action. Of course, fans will also be able to get the cards in a Booster Box (24 packs) and an Illumineer's Trove (8 packs) with the Booster Packs featuring Maui from Moana, Vanellope Von Schweetz, and Chef Donald Duck.

As the Disney Lorcana tournaments and championships continue across North America, players will also have some new Deck Boxes and Mats to collect. For Deck Boxes, the artwork from the cards Tiana – Celebrating Princess and Aladdin – Heroic Outlaw will be coming for Shimmering Skies. For Playmats, Belle – Accomplished Mystic and the Song Card – Look at this Family from Encanto are here to steal the show and your enemies' amazement. Shimmering Skies is ready to Wreck-It with an impressive collection of new Disney cards for players or just fans to collect. Disney Lorcana – Shimmering Skies will arrive at Local Card Shops on August with a wider release at retailers on August 23, 2024. Rootin' Tootin, ready for shootin'.

