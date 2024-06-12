Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Osha Aniseya from Star Wars: The Acolyte Gets New Figure from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Acolyte has finally arrived on Disney+ and as a massive Star Wars fan, it has been a real treat. The High Republic has mainly been discovered through literature with novels and comic books from Marvel, IDW, and Dark Horse. So it is pretty exciting to see Disney taking fans to this new era to discover the Jedi in their prime and the rise of the Sith. Hasbro has been slowly but surely bringing this series to life with their Star Wars: The Black Series line, and a new character has arrived with the debut of Osha Aniseya. Osha is a brand new character who made her big, surprising debut during the first two episodes of The Acolyte.

She must now reunite with her old Jedi Master to discover and solve the plot to kill some fellow Jedi from the Order. This new figure is packed with detail bringing Osha to life right off the TV screen. She will come with some accessories with a blaster, backpack, tech piece, and companion droid. Hasbro has this new The Acolyte figure as a general release, with pre-orders arriving today (6/12) for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – The Black Series Osha Aniseya

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OSHA ANISEYA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a blaster and removable backpack. Available for pre-order 6/12 at 1PM ET on Amazon, Hasbro Pulse, and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!