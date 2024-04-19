Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Dazed and confused, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Limited Dazed and Confused Movie Maniacs

Get ready to add a new Movie Maniacs statue to your collection as McFarlane Toys unveils some Dazed and Confused fun

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a 6" David Wooderson statue from Dazed and Confused.

Limited edition collectible with only 4,000 pieces, priced at $29.99.

Each statue includes a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible.

David Wooderson figure features 70s attire and comes with a secret bonus item.

Alright, alright, alright, McFarlane Toys is back at it with even more films to add to their growing Movie Maniacs line. The newest film comes from 1993 with the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused featuring David Wooderson. Set in 1976, the film follows a diverse group of teenagers on their last day of high school as they discover the uncertainties of the future. One of the breakout roles in the film was from Matthew McConaughey as David, who is an already-graduated friend of the group who has a laid-back personality and just goes with the flow. McFarlane Toys is now bringing him to their Movie Maniacs line with a new posed 6" statue. David Wooderson is about to bring some popularity to your movie collection with plenty of style. This release will also come with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible and will be limited to only 4,000 pieces. Collectors can find the Dazed and Confused statue for $29.99, with the statue arriving in May 2024. Be on the lookout for more limited edition Movie Maniacs statues like the recently revealed The Big Lebowski statue featuring The Dude.

David Wooderson (Dazed and Confused) Movie Maniacs

"Introducing Wooderson, the embodiment of 70s coolness and nostalgia, brought to life in an incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on the cult classic movie, DAZED AND CONFUSED. With tie-dye and bell bottoms, macrame and mood rings, Wooderson captures the essence of an era defined by freedom and self-discovery"

Product Features:

Join Wooderson and his fellow high school students on the last day of school, as they embark on a wild night they'll never forget… if only they could remember! With his iconic look from the film, Wooderson is ready to take you on a trip back in time.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this highly decorated figure comes complete with a printed backdrop and environmental base, transporting you straight into the heart of the 70s nostalgia.

Included with Wooderson is a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the back.

But that's not all – Wooderson also comes with a secret bonus item, adding an element of surprise and delight to your collection.

