Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Big Lebowski

McFarlane Toys Unveils New The Big Lebowski Movie Maniacs Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with another limited edition Movie Maniacs statue as The Dude from The Big Lebowski has arrived

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a limited edition The Dude statue from The Big Lebowski.

Only 2,250 pieces available, featuring a 6" tall detailed figurine with digital collectible.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, with a launch date set for May 2024.

Each statue comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and a secret bonus item.

The Big Lebowski is a cult classic film that was released back in 1998 and was directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski is a simple, laid-back, and unemployed slacker who loves himself a White Russian. After being mistaken for the wealthy Jeffrey Lebowski, The Dude ends up getting tangled in a bizarre series of events. However, after some thugs looking for the rich Lebowski end up relieving themself on his favorite rug, The Dude wants compensation for this loss and seeks to be repaid by this other Lebowski.

McFarlane Toys is bringing the fun of kidnapping, mistaken identity, and wild characters to life with a brand new Movie Maniacs statue. This statue is quite limited to previous Maniacs releases, coming in at only 2,250 pieces. The Big Lebowski is faithfully captured here with this 6" tall statue that will also come with a companion digital collectible. McFarlane has The Big Lebowski statue priced at $29.99 and is already up for pre-order with a May 2024 release.

The Dude (Movie Maniacs: The Big Lebowski)

"Introducing Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, the iconic protagonist of The Big Lebowski, immortalized in an incredibly detailed 6" scale figure capturing the essence of his laid-back demeanor and unexpected adventures. Mistaken for a millionaire and thrust into a whirlwind of crime and mystery, The Dude remains the epitome of cool in the face of chaos. Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE. Join The Dude on his unpredictable journey with a printed backdrop and environmental base that set the stage for his escapades, bringing the world of The Big Lebowski to life in stunning detail."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Immortalized in an incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Included with The Dude is a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the back.

The Dude also comes with a secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!