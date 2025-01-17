Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: captain america, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New 1/10 All-New Captain America #1 Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a Sam Wilson Captain America statue, inspired by All-New Captain America #1.

Sam Wilson steps up as Captain America with a new suit and integrates Falcon tech for a unique design.

This 1:10 scale collectible includes a themed pedestal and comic backdrop, priced at $29.99.

Pre-order your Sam Wilson Captain America statue now, set for release in February 2025.

McFarlane Toys has finally acquired a Marvel Comics license, allowing him to give collectors some incredible collectible statues. This series features iconic heroes and villains who have been brought to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics. A lot of classic characters have been featured in this line, but there are new heroes who are getting time in the spotlight. One of which is the arrival of Sam Wilson, who has taken on the mantle of Captain America. Inspired by All-New Captain America #1, this story was written by Rick Remender and illustrated by Stuart Immonen. It debuted back in November 2014, which was an iconic moment in Marvel history as Sam Wilson would step away from the Falcon title and become Captain America.

Sam took this title seriously, and it was surely a big shoe to fill, but he did an incredible job at it. Sam would get a brand new red, white, and blue suit while integrating his Falcon tech into the design, giving wings to his star-spangled portrayal. McFarlane now brings the cover of All-New Captain America #1 to life with a new 1:10 scale scale. Sam is displayed heroically with a themed pedestal and comic-inspired backdrop to take displaying to new levels. Priced at $29.99, Captain America is set to arrive in February 2025, and pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store.

Marvel Comics x McFarlane Toys All-New Captain America #1

"This is it! The all-new, Spy-Fl, highflying adventures of Sam Wilson and Nomad begin here! Hydra is growing, the terrorist band has infiltrated the Marvel Universe completely! But what is their ultimate goal? United by Hydra, Cap's rogue gallery gathers to take down the new untested Captain America and Nomad!"

Inspired by ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA ISSUE #1.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!