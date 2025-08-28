Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Batman (DC Rebirth) Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new Caped Crusader figure with a matching Batmobile

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils an exclusive Batman (DC Rebirth) figure with updated fabric cape and new accessories

Figure includes swappable Bruce Wayne head, extra hands, batarang, grapple gun, and collector art card

Designed with Ultra Articulation, the 7-inch Batman figure features 22 points of movement for dynamic poses

Available for pre-order solo or bundled with the new DC Rebirth Batmobile, shipping November 2025

Batman: Rebirth was part of DC Comics' 2016 publishing initiative that refreshed its entire superhero lineup. Written initially by Tom King, with artwork from David Finch and others, the series picked up after the New 52 run. It sought to restore key elements of Batman's history while introducing new dynamics, including a new suit. The comic explored Bruce Wayne's psychological depth, his responsibilities as a father to Damian Wayne, and his evolving relationship with Selina Kyle. McFarlane Toys is returning to the Batman Rebirth era with a brand new McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive figure.

The Dark Knight is back with a new and updated release with a fabric cape, swappable hands, a batarang, a grapple gun, and a swappable unmasked head. McFarlane has released this unmasked Bruce Wayne head before in the Digital Series and this suit, but not with the updated cape. It will pair well with the recently revealed DC Rebirth Batmobile, though, which is the first DC-Prime comic book Batmobile to arrive in the DC Multiverse. Pre-orders are already live online as a solo release or bundle with the Batmobile for $109.99 with a November 2025 release.

Batman (DC Comics: Rebirth) Gold Label

"A playboy billionaire by day, Bruce Wayne's double life affords him the comfort of a life without financial worry, a loyal butler-turned-guardian and the perfect base of operations in the ancient network of caves beneath his family's sprawling estate. By night, however, he sheds all pretense, dons his iconic scalloped cape and pointed cowl and takes to the shadowy streets, skies and rooftops of Gotham City."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC REBIRTH™ comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes alternate head, 3 extra hands, grapple launcher, Batarang, fabric cape and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!