McFarlane Toys Unveils New Jorge Jimenez Batman #90 Statue

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new DC Direct statue bringing the artwork of Jorge Jimenez to life with a Batman #90 Statue

McFarlane Toys has just announced their latest addition to the DC Direct Batman Black & White line. This time, a new breathtaking Batman statue is coming to life and featuring the artwork of Dan Mora and the illustration of Jorge Jimenez from the pages of DC Comics Batman #90! This meticulously crafted Batman Black & White statue captures the essence of the Caped Crusader's dynamic and detailed look that brings to life the Dark Knight in striking monochrome. Standing at approximately 10.6 inches tall, this collectible showcases Batman in an iconic pose, with a sleek modern Batsuit with his cape following in the wind.

Each of these Batman statues is hand-painted with precision, ensuring that every detail is faithfully recreated. As usual with the DC Direct Black & White statue line, they will be limited edition, and each statue will be hand numbered on the base of the statue. Don't miss your chance to bring home a piece of Gotham's protector as envisioned by McFarlane Toys and crafted by some of the most talented artists in DC Comics. Pre-orders are now open at McFarlane Toys Store for $124.99 with a November 2024 release date.

McFarlane Toys x DC Direct Jorge Jimenez Batman #90 Statue

"Jorge Jimenez makes his debut in the Batman Black & White line, with this dramatic statue based on the cover of Batman #90, which Jimenez illustrated."

The stunning cape is a standout in the sculpt and makes the statue a must have for any Batman Black & White statue collector.

This statue is a must have for any Caped Crusader collector.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 10.6" tall (including base).

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on artwork by Dan Mora.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

