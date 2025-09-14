Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: iceman, marvel, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Marvel Tales 229 Iceman 1/6 Statue

McFarlane continues their Marvel Collection with Iceman from Marvel Tales 229, with a new Autograph Gold Label

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a new 1/6 scale Marvel Iceman statue inspired by Marvel Tales 229

Features Iceman in his classic ice form, with an included reprint of Marvel Tales #229 comic

Exclusive Gold Label edition comes with a signed Todd McFarlane art card for collectors

Pre-orders available now at Target for $79.99, with release set for December 1, 2026

Iceman, also known as Bobby Drake, is one of the founding members of the X-Men and one of Marvel Comics' earliest mutants. He debuted in X-Men #1 back in 1963 and is gifted with cryokinetic abilities, allowing him to lower temperatures, generate ice constructs, freeze objects, and even transform his entire body into organic ice. This makes Iceman one of the most powerful Omega-level mutants in the Marvel Universe, and McFarlane Toys is bringing him to their Marvel Collection. Marvel Tales Vol. 2 #229 is a reprint issue featuring several stories, headlined by "My Friend, My Foe!". This classic tale was from Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider‑Man #18 and featured Spider-Man, Angel, and Iceman, with Bobby being front and center on the cover.

This cover now comes to life with a new Target Exclusive 1/6 scale Marvel statue from McFarlane Toys. It appears two versions will be offered, with a standard and Gold Label Autograph (which is the Target Exclusive). Both will come with a reprint of Marvel Tales #229, showing off Bobby in his whole body ice design as he uses his powers. The Autograph version gets a signed art card from Todd McFarlane himself, which is always a treat. Pre-orders are already live on Target for $79.99, and Iceman is set to slide in on December 1, 2026.

Marvel Collection – Iceman (Marvel Tales 229) Autograph Gold Label

"With Stuart Clarke unconscious, his control over Iceman has been severed, causing the hero to go on a rampage and attack Spider-Man and the Angel. Meanwhile, at a prison, one of the inmates has seemingly disappeared, leaving a blasted wall and a faint glow."

Product Features:

Includes collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Inspired by MARVEL TALES™ #229 cover artwork by TODD MCFARLANE

Includes English-only reprint comic book of Marvel Tales Issue #229

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ MARVEL™ collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!