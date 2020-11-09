Evel Knievel Jumps Into Your Funko Pop Collection in 2021

The legendary sports bike daredevil Evel Knievel is back as a Funko announces new Pop vinyl. The legendary daredevil has taken his share of hits over his career but has done some amazing things like jumping 15 cars at Ascot Park in Gardena, California, in 1967. Many of his jumps ended in some very intense injuries, but that never stopped Evel Knievel and his dream. He even received an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for most bone fractures coming in at 433. It is even rumored that he has broken 40 to 50 bones his entire life, as reported by his son Robbie. His fans adored him, and now they can bring him home as Funko announces two special Funko Pop figures. One of which is a Chase variant, and the other is a special Pop Ride. The first Evel Knievel Pop features one of his most iconic jumpsuits with the white V- shape design that debuted in 1971. This classic jumpsuit features a cape with a red, white, and blue color scheme. This Pop will also have a Chase variant that shows the blue jumpsuit that was used in the 1975 Wembley jump. The Chase version does feature him in his Evel helmet and perfect use of a Chase in the Funko Pop game. The Pop Ride will also feature Evel Knievel in a helmet, but he is now popping a wheelie on his motorcycle. This dynamic Pop will show off that skill he is most known for and will really pop in your growing collection.

All of these Funko Pop designs really pay tribute to the iconic daredevil. The Chase is my favorite of the lot as it really shows off Evel Knievel in all of his glory. Any fans of this motorcycle daredevil will not want to miss out on getting one of these. I can imagine that the Chase is a 1:6 ratio, so test your luck when ordering online. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Both pops are set to release in February 2021, with the Pop Ride getting a $29.99 price tag.