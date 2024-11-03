Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Vehicle with the Batman & Robin Batmobile

Get ready to stop an Ice Age about to take over Gotham City as McFarlane Toys returns to the events of Batman & Robin with a new Batmobile

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases the new Batman & Robin Batmobile with lights and sound.

Based on the 1997 film, this Batmobile features a colorful, elongated design.

Vehicle fits one 7-inch DC Multiverse figure and measures 24.5 inches long.

Pre-order now for $99.99; arrives in stores November 2024.

Batman & Robin debuted in theaters in 1997 and is considered the fourth installment in the original Batman film series. This one stars George Clooney as Batman, with Chris O'Donnell returning as Robin from Batman Forever. Some new characters were also introduced, with Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl and Arnold Schwarzenegger making his grand debut as iconic DC Comics villain Mr. Freeze. Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy are ready to bring Gotham City to its needs, unless the Caped Crusader has something o say about that. This film also introduced a new version of the Batmobile, which is now the next vehicle to be released from McFarlane Toys.

Similar to what fans saw in Batman Forever, the city took on a more bright and campy look, featuring a very over-the-top visual style. To match that style, this vehicle brings a lot of that energy to life with batwings, colors, and an elongated design. This vehicle will fit one DC Multiverse figure on the inside and will also measure 24.5" long, with light and sounds being included. This sweet ride will surely help the Dark Knight and Boy Wonder save Gotham from Mr. Freeze's control, and this new Batmobile is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a November 2024 release.

Batmobile (Batman & Robin) Vehicle w/Lights and Sound

"Batman enlists the help of his daredevil partner Robin and their new secret weapon Batgirl to stop the evil Mr. Freeze, who has joined forces with femme fatale Poison Ivy to freeze Gotham City."

BATMOBILE as featured the theatrical film BATMAN AND ROBIN.

Batmobile is 24.5" long and features lights and sound.

Batmobile is made to fit Batman (Batman & Robin) and select other 7in figures (Figure not included).

Vehicle requires 3 AAA Batteries not included.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

*Batman figure sold separately.

