Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: captain america, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Autographed Captain America Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has debuted a new autographed variant of their upcoming comic book statues featuring Captain America

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new autographed Captain America statue inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #323.

Limited edition, 1/6 scale statue features detailed design, dynamic pose, and includes a backdrop scene.

Exclusive to GameStop, priced at $79.99, includes Todd McFarlane's autograph on a collectible art card.

Pre-orders are available now, with release set for late September 2024, includes Spider-Man #323 comic book.

McFarlane Toys has recently revealed a new and exciting collection of statues capturing the world of Marvel Comics. Only a select number of iconic characters have arrived, but all are highly detailed and feature in dynamic poses inspired by some popular McFarlane comic book covers. This consists of heroes like Wolverine, Iron Man, Deadpool, and a few versions of Spider-Man. Another one is a stunning Captain America statue that is directly inspired by Todd McFarlane's art from The Amazing Spider-Man #323. Captain America is depicted in a powerful and heroic stance, capturing the essence of this star-spangled hero who has arrived for a guest spot in Spidey's book.

This 1/6 scale Marvel Comics beauty is a work of art, capturing the bright colors and style that the Toddfather is known for, and now he has even taken things up a notch. Fans have seen this statue before, which features Captain America, a display base, a backdrop, and a copy of Spider-Man #323. However, he is now offered an autographed version exclusively to GameStop, which gives Marvel Comics fans his autograph on the collectible art card. Priced at $79.99, this statue is set for late September 2024, and pre-orders are still offered and live only on GameStop.

McFarlane Toys x Marvel Comics: Captain America

"Captain America 1:6th Scale Statue with Todd McFarlane Autograph GameStop Exclusive. Guest-starring Captain America! As tensions boil over in Symkaria, Cap provides an assist to Spider-man and Silver Sable. Will the trio be able to pull a heist of ULTIMATUM's HQ? More truths revealed about the mysterious Solo."

Included art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

Inspired by: The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #323

1:6th Scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Includes The Amazing Spider-Man #323 comic book

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!