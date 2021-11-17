McFarlane Toys Reveals Gotham Knights is Coming to DC Multiverse

Gotham City is in need of new protectors after the fall of their greatest protect, and now the Gotham Knights are coming to McFarlane Toys. Coming to us from WB Games Montréal and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment., Gotham Knights follows the story after the death of Batman. A new mysterious criminal underworld has arisen, and now it is up to the Bat-Family; to save the day. This team consists of Barbara Gordon as Batgirl, Dick Grayson as Nightwing, Jason Todd as Red Hood, and Tim Drake as Robin. From solving Batman's death to connecting the dots of the dark organization that has shown itself, Gotham Knights will be a wild ride.

Gotham Knights will be an open-world, action RPG for most gaming consoles, but the fun does end there as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest line of DC Multiverse figures. The game features one of the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet, and now their mission finally comes home. That is right; these four new protectors are coming off the screen and onto your shelves. Standing 7" tall, Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin come to life featuring their video game appearances. Just like the game that features solo-play and cooperation mode, these heroes are locked and loaded, and who knows what chaos they will get themselves into. It is unclear what the figures will come with as we only are seeing a teaser image. Pre-orders will arrive soon, but until then, Gotham Knights fans can find all of the other McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures right here.

"CODE BLACK – Gotham needs it protectors more than ever… Gotham Knights action figures from McFarlane Toys are coming soon! Stay tuned! Gotham Knights is an upcoming open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet!"