McFarlane Unveils DC Comics Flashpoint Batman vs Reverse Flash Set

Step into the growing and impressive DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest DC comics collectibles set

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new 2-Pack featuring Flashpoint Batman and Reverse-Flash figures.

Set includes alternate head sculpts, weapons, and display bases for both characters.

Figures recreate their iconic looks from the Flashpoint comic series.

Priced at $39.99 and available for pre-order, arriving January 2025.

In DC Comics' Flashpoint event, Reverse-Flash, aka Professor Zoom or Eobard Thawne, plays a pivotal role in reconstructing the DC Universe. He ends up manipulating Barry Allen, the Flash, into running back in time to alter the timeline to save his mother. This act creates the dark and alternate Flashpoint reality where Bruce Wayne was killed as a child, leading his father, Thomas Wayne, to become a more brutal and vengeful Batman. The story explores the Flash trying to make things right in this twisted world and how Reverse-Flash has been the master antagonist behind it all. Now, this Flashpoint story returns to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new DC Comics 2-Pack with Professor Zoom and Flashpoint Batman. Both figures will get an unmasked head sculpt, with Batman getting his guns once again, along with Zoom getting a staff, a sword, and a display base for both. The set is priced at $39.99, they are set to arrive in January 2025 and pre-orders are live online.

Batman vs Professor Zoom (Flashpoint) 2-Pack

"Born in the 25th Century, Eobard Thawne grew up idolizing the Flash and studying the legacy of the Scarlet Speedster. However, as he learned more about the Flash, Eobard discovered how his own life was linked to his hero's: He was destined to become one of Barry Allen's greatest villains, a revelation that led Eobard to grow unhinged. When he eventually replicated the chemical accident that granted the Flash super speed, Eobard took on a new identity, that of the Reverse-Flash, a wicked subversion of everything the Flash stands for."

BATMAN & PROFESSOR ZOOM are based on their looks in FLASHPOINT comic.

Accessories include 2 alternate head portraits, lightning rod, sword, 2 sidearms and environmental display base.

Includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back.

