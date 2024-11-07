Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal 3" Figure Set

McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand new DC Comics Page Puncher 2-Packs as they step into some iconic comics from the past

Article Summary Explore the Dark Multiverse with new DC Page Punchers 3” figure set.

Includes reprint of Dark Nights: Metal #2, featuring iconic villains.

Features The Murder Machine from Earth-44 and The Drowned of Earth-11.

Pre-orders live now; figures available December 2024 for $16.99.

The McFarlane Toys DC Comics Page Puncher line continues with the return of the Dark Multiverse with Dark Nights. Dark Nights: Metal was a truly remarkable major DC Comics event that brought some amazing elects to the DC Universe. The storyline revolved around the Dark Multiverse, an inverted realm that brought our worst fears to life and gave them their own worlds. These worlds would soon fade out of existence as our fears would be overcome, but some of the twisted nightmare versions of Batman would go on and escape with the help of a sinister god.

These nightmare versions would form a sort of evil Justice League-featured Batmen that killed these heroes in their world. One was Murder Machine of Earth-44, which was a version of Bruce Wayne that uploaded his mind to a new robot body but was corrupted. Then, The Drowned on Earth -11, which was a flooded Earth, had a female variant of the Bat with Bryce Wayne, who sliced her DNA with Atlantean to survive this new aquatic planet by any man necessary. Now McFarlane brings these two together for a new DC Comics Page Punchers 3" figure set that comes with a reprint of Dark Nights: Metal #2. Priced at $16.99, these Dark Knights are ready to conquer our world in December 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal #2 Page Punchers 2-Pack

"Hailing from Earth -44 in the Dark Multiverse, this Dark Knight was born when an all-powerful A.I. program designed by Cyborg began to misinterpret its coding to homicidal ends. A cybernetic nightmare, The Murder Machine is a metallic mangling of the technological power of Cyborg and the tactical brilliance of Batman, formed by ever-changing nanobots."

"Bryce Wayne of Earth -11 harbored a deep hatred of the Atlanteans for their role in the death of her beloved, Sylvester Kyle. In a quest to avenge Kyle, she spliced her DNA with that of an Atlantean, becoming a super-powered Dark Knight called The Drowned capable of breathing and fighting underwater."

Packed with two pocket sized heroes or villains at a 3" scale based on Dark Nights: Metal comic.

3" scale figures based on their iconic comic book looks.

6 points of articulation to Punch and Kick.

