McFarlane Unveils New DC Comics Forever Evil Grid DC Multiverse Figure

Step into the multiverse of DC Comics as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Collector Edition figures

A new deep-cut DC Comics character is entering the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys unveils their newest Collector Edition figure with Grid. Grid is an artificial intelligence and villain that was created by the evil version of Cyborg during the events of Forever Evil in 2013. Born from Cyborg's cybernetic components, Grid is a sentient machine that becomes self-aware and disconnects itself from its original host. Seeking new knowledge, he ends up aligning with the Crime Syndicate, a team of villains from Earth-3 who have now invaded Earth. Grid and the Crime Syndicate are ready to reign over Earth, but a new group rises to stop them, and it might just take some villains to stop alternate Earth invaders.

The horrors of Grid are nicely crafted right from Forever Evil with this new bulky DC Multiverse release. He does not come with any accessories, but he will have an arm cannon and a collectible art card with a holder. Priced at $29.99, DC Comics Grid is set to arrive in December, and pre-orders are live at most retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store. Be on the lookout for more McFarlane Collector Edition releases with Green Lantern and Mr. Terrific, also coming soon.

DC Comics Collector Edition – Grid (Forever Evil)

"Grid was a software program that gathered information for Cyborg. The program grew and evolved into a living computer virus. In its new, malevolent form, this sentient form of artificial intelligence attacked the Justice League, forming an alliance with Earth-3's Crime Syndicate. For its invaluable services, Grid demanded two things: a body, culled from the robotic prostheses of Cyborg, and emotions, which was its ultimate goal."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

