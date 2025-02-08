Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: king kong, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New King Kong: The 8th Wonder of the World Statue

Witness the arrival of King Kong as McFarlane Toys debuts a new Movie Maniacs figure from KONG The 8th Wonder of the World

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches King Kong figure, part of their Movie Maniacs collection, limited to 7,400 pieces.

Featuring a detailed 6" pose, King Kong is captured beating his chest with a scenic base display.

The statue includes a printed backdrop, mini poster, and a surprise, all for only $24.99.

Relive Peter Jackson's 2005 King Kong with this exclusive collectible available now at McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Movie Manics statue, as this gets colossal with a monstrous remake. Peter Jackson's King Kong from 2005 is back as McFarlane brings back Kong with a brand new posed figure. Kong: The 8th Wonder of the World is a visually stunning film that reimagines the iconic 1933 classic film, bringing the legendary ape to life with new special effects. Set in the 1930s, the film follows ambitious filmmaker Carl Denham, who goes on to lead a crew to the mysterious Skull Island. Writer Jack Driscoll and actress Ann Darrow join the expedition, but this journey is filled with more than they bargained for.

On the island, they go on to encounter prehistoric horrors, with vicious dinosaurs and monstrous insects. However, the island's most fearsome creature is Kong, a 25-foot-tall gorilla that has now been shrunken down to 6" tall. McFarlane Toys now adds this 2005 remake to their Movie Maniacs collection, which is limited to only 7,400 pieces. King Kong is depicted beating on his chest with a sculpted base, removable backdrop, and a few extra items like a mini poster and bonus surprise. Unleash the beast with this fun new statue for $24.99, which can be purchased right now at McFarlane Toys Store.

King Kong (Movie Maniacs: KONG The 8th Wonder of the World)

"Get ready for breathtaking action in this thrilling epic adventure about a legendary ape captured on a treacherous island and brought to civilization, where he faces the ultimate fight for survival."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale posed figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes a mini poster with numbered certificate of authenticity on the back.

Hidden surprise included.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures.

