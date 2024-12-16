Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

McFarlane Unveils New The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 1/6 Statue

Return to the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live with McFarlane Toys as they debut their new Rick Grips 1/6 statue

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live continued the journey of Rick Grimes, focusing on his life after being taken by the Civic Republic Military (CRM). This show would focus on Rick as he struggles to escape their grasp over the years, even cutting off his own and trying to leave. As time went on, he focused on the future and rising the ranks of the CRM while protecting Alexandria and his family from a distance, making sure their eyes never went towards them. Meanwhile, Michonne continues to search tirelessly for him, leading to a dramatic reunion as they confront the CRM's sinister plans.

Rick Grimes has now returned with a new deluxe statue for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Coming in at 12.4" tall, this statue captures CRM Rick in all of his glory with his full military outfit and prosthetic left hand. This statue will be a limited edition and hand-numbered on the base, making this a nice collector's item for Walking Dead fans. McFarlane even included an alternate interchangeable head for Rick, allowing fans to dispel him with or without a helmet. This deluxe The Ones Who Live 1/6 statue is priced at $299.99, and pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store with a June 2025 release.

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live)

"A former sheriff deputy, Rick Grimes leads the group of Atlanta survivors in their desperate search for a safe haven from the constant dangers that now lurk among them. As the group looks to rebuild their lives, Rick initially resists his destined leadership role. But as he discovers that there is more than just the undead to worry about, Rick makes the ultimate choice to do whatever it takes to keep his family and friends alive in this less than moral post-apocalyptic world."

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 12.4" tall (including base).

Includes alternate interchangeable head.

Features Rick Grimes' prosthetic left fisted hand.

1:6th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

