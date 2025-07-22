Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

McFarlane Unveils Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns 4-Pack

McFarlane Toys is bringing an exclusive DC Comics Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns 4-Pack to Walmart Con

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a DC Comics Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns Gold Label 4-Pack for Walmart Con 2024

Set includes 3-inch figures of Batman, Superman, Joker, and Son of Batman with 6 points of articulation each

Package features a reprint of The Dark Knight Returns comic, a comic book stand, and a bookmark

Exclusive 4-Pack launches July 25 at Walmart, priced at $29.99 for collectors and DC Comics fans

Walmart Con arrives this week with plenty of new collectibles arriving for sale and pre-order across many companies. Of course, McFarlane Toys was sure to add a few beauties to the online convention, like a new 3" DC Comics Page Punchers set. Return to 1988 with The Dark Knight Returns, which was written and illustrated by Frank Miller, and helped redefine Batman for a new generation. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a 55-year-old Bruce Wayne who has come out of retirement to clean up the streets of Gotham once more.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing this classic DC Comics story to a new generation with this special Gold Label 4-Pack. In this saga, this aged Batman faces off against old foes like Joker, clashes with old friends Superman, and even creates his own gang. All of these elements were captured here with 3" tall figures of The Dark Knight, Superman, Joker, and a Son of Batman figure. Each figure has 6 points of articulation, allowing for some amount of play, with a reprint of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns also being included. McFarlane will have the DC Direct Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns 4-Pack priced at $29.99. It will arrive at Walmart Con on July 25 at 10 AM EST.

DC Comics – Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns) Gold Label 4pk

"DC Comics figures are inspired by Batman The Dark Knight Returns comic."

Packed with 4 pocket sized heroes & villains at a 3" scale based on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns comic

6 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figures are based on

Includes a comic book stand and bookmark

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!

