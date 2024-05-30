Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7, Toho

MechaGodzilla Goes Online as Super7 Reveals New Super Shogun

Get ready for the fury go MechaGodzilla as the deadly robotic kaiju has returned as Super7 debuts their latest Super Shogun figure

Article Summary Super7 unveils 20" tall Super Shogun Mechagodzilla with metallic deco.

The iconic Toho kaiju returns with missile-firing fingers and wheels.

Pre-orders for the jumbo-scale figure start at $395, releasing in October 2024.

Join the battle with poseable Mechagodzilla, ready to fight Shogun Godzilla.

Mechagodzilla is a classic antagonist from the legendary Toho Godzilla franchise that first appeared in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Created by Toho Studios, Mechagodzilla is a formidable mechanical doppelgänger of Godzilla that was constructed to take down the King of the Monsters. In its debut, it is revealed to be a weapon that was built by the Black Hole Planet 3 Aliens. This advanced extraterrestrial race aimed to conquer Earth, but Godzilla surely had something to say about this. The colossal, robotic kaiju is equipped with an array of advanced weaponry, including laser beams, missiles, and impenetrable armor, and now Godzilla fans can bring him one.

That is right, Super7 is back at it with another impressive Toho Super Shogun that captured the jumbo-scale toys that arrived in the 70s and 80s. The Shogun Warriors Godzilla line just got a deadly new addition as MechaGodzilla comes in at a whopping 20" tall and features a metallic deco. MechaGodzilla will have some fun abilities as well with action ready wheel and yes, missile firing fingers! The fight for Earth begins in October 2024, with pre-orders already being live on the Super7 Store for a colossal $395.

Toho Super Shogun Mechagodzilla (Metallic)

"With a shiny metallic exterior, the latest Toho Super Shogun Mechagodzilla looks like it just came off the Black Hole Planet 3 Aliens' assembly line! Standing 20" tall, Super7's Super Shoguns are the next evolution of the jumbo-scale toys made popular in the 1970s and '80s."

"Here to do battle with your vintage Shogun Warriors Godzilla, this Toho Super Shogun Mechagodzilla features three missile-firing fingers on each hand (six total!), poseable arms, legs, hands and head, and wheels below the feet for that perfect vintage touch. Will Mechagodzilla's pristine metallic exterior survive the epic battles with Godzilla untarnished? Only you can decide!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!