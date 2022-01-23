Medicom Debuts New Nightwing MAFEX Figure from Batman: Hush

Medicom continues to build their MAFEX collection as they debut yet another figure from the hit DC Comics storyline Batman: Hush. We have already seen so many Hush figures already arrive from Medicom with Batman, Catwoman, Superman, Joker, Hush, and now the boy wonder returns as Nightwing. Dick Grayson is on the case once again with his mentor as they try to track down this mysterious new killer in town. Nightwing is loaded with detail and shows of his appearance in Batman: Hush, including his blue and black costume. Medicom did include a nice set of swappable parts and accessories with this MAFEX figure as well starting with two swappable heads and a variety of hands. His batons will also be included, which can be carried on his back, which is a very nice touch.

I finally got my hands on my first MAFEX figure over the holiday, and within minutes of playing with it, its leg snapped. Medicom does have an incredible line-up of figures, but it is sad to see some bad quality behind it. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.175 Nightwing will be priced at a heft $104.99 and collectors can expect him to release in December 2022. Pre-orders for him are already live here, and be sure to check out some of the other DC Comics figures coming soon and keep sure to handle with care.

"As seen in "Batman: Hush," Nightwing now joins the MAFEX action-figure lineup from Medicom! Nightwing is incredibly posable for all kinds of heroic action; he comes with two interchangeable heads and a variety of interchangeable hands. His baton can be carried on his back; a figure stand with a posing arm is included for airborne action. Order him for your own collection today!"

Nightwing figure

2 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

2 Hands with batons

2 Batons

Batons with rope

Stand