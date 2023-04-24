Medicom Prepares for Ahsoka with New Star Wars MAFEX Release A new set of figures are on the way from Medicom including the arrival of Ahsoka Tano from the second season of Mando

The Mandalorian Season 3 has ended, and it seems like a happy ending has arrived for the series. The next Star Wars program to arrive is Ahsoka which will arrive on Disney+ in August. This series seems to pick up some leftover stories from Star Wars: Rebels while continuing to explore the growing galaxy. This new series looks fantastic, and while we await for the arrival of Thrawn, Medicom has revealed a new Star Wars MAFEX figure of Ahsoka Tano. Coming right from The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka is continuing her journey as an ex-Jedi looking into the possible arrival of Thrawn. Medicom faithfully brings live-action Ahsoka to life with impressive detail, fabric elements, and accessories.

Star Wars fans will be able to equip and remove Tano's fabric cloak as well as equip extended and closed versions of her iconic dual lightsabers. On top of that, two different heads are included with standard and angry expressions. With the return of Ahsoka Tano to the screen, this will be a figure fans might not want to miss, and he is priced at $119.99. The Mandalorian MAFEX No.210 Ahsoka Tano is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

A New Journey Awaits Ahsoka Tano with MAFEX

"The Mandalorian MAFEX No.210 Ahsoka Tano – Fresh from her appearance in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, this ex-Jedi has arrived in MAFEX form to save the day! Wielding her iconic two lightsabers and with a cloth cloak, Ahsoka stands about 5.7 inches tall and is fully articulated. Re-enact your favorite scenes from the show or envision your own and order your figure today!"

Product Features

5.7 inches (14.5cm)

Made of plastic

From the Disney+ TV series, The Mandalorian

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

