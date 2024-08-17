Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

Meryl is Back with McFarlane Toys New The Walking Dead Collection

Return to the apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new assortment of 5” figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts 5" The Walking Dead figures, including Meryl Dixon from Season 3.

Michael Rooker's Meryl Dixon is back with accessories like a bladed hand, pistol, and assault rifle.

Each figure, priced at $19.99, comes with unique features and bookmarks for a collectible mural.

Pre-order Meryl and other characters like Rick, Michonne, and Daryl for a September 2024 release.

Michael Rooker is Meryl Dixon and was introduced in AMC's The Walking Dead during the first season. He is the older brother of Daryl Dixon and is known for his volatile and unpredictable nature. He is not someone you want on your survival team, and he is even handcuffed and left for dead in Season 1, only to take survival to new levels and cut off his own hand. It was a few seasons later when Meryl would return and now as a member of The Governor's army. Despite his flaws, Meryl's loyalty to his brother Daryl adds depth to his character, and in the end, he is a hero on his own.

McFarlane Toys is now adding Meryl to their new line of The Walking Dead 5" scale, which also features Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon. These figures are $19.99 each and feature some interesting likenesses as well as accessories and bookmarks that, when combined, make a nice The Walking Dead mural. Meryl is featured in his appearance from Season 3 with his bladed hand, and he also walking deadcomes with a pistol and assault rifle. Pre-orders for this figure are already live and can be found online, including at McFarlane Toys Store, with a September 2024 release.

Meryl Dixon Joins McFarlane Toys New The Walking Dead Line

"Left for the dead in Season 1 by Rick and the rest of the survivors, Merle Dixon, the estranged brother of Daryl Dixon, makes his full return in Season 3 and this time he is re-armed and ready for action."

Product Features:

Merle Dixon as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead™

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play

Accesories include assault rifle, pistol and The Walking Dead bookmarks

Collect all McFarlane Toys AMC'S The Walking Dead figures

