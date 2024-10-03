Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Doc nocturnal, mezco toyz, rumble society

Mezco Debuts One:12 Doc Nocturnal: The Monster That Hunts Monsters

Take out all the things that go bump in the night as Mezco Toyz debuts their new Doc Nocturnal: The Monster That Hunts Monsters figure

Article Summary Discover Mezco's new Doc Nocturnal figure, inspired by pulp heroes and horror icons.

Rumble Society's exclusive figure debuts at Rumble Con 2024, priced at $120.

Doc Nocturnal comes with swappable heads, wired cape, supernatural weapons, and comic book.

Armed with unique gear, this vigilante is ready to face monsters lurking in the shadows.

Mezco Toyz's Rumble Society is an original line of One:12 Collective action figures that bring originality back to collecting. From cosmic agent and secret agent Gomez to creatures of the occult, this line is a unique and refreshing line of figures. Doc Nocturnal is one of those creations which is a mysterious vigilante that is heavily inspired by classic pulp heroes and horror icons. The monster that hunts monsters has had quite a few releases from Mezco over the years, and now he has returned once again. Giving him a new set of weapons and an updated body, Doc Nocturnal is hunting the monsters that go bump in the night once again and in great detail.

This new Rumble Society release will be a Mezco Toyz Exclusive for Rumble Con 2024, and he will feature two swappable heads, a wired cape, plenty of supernatural weapons, goggles, and even a 48-page magazine comic book. This figure is priced at $120, he is set for a November 2024 release and the waitlist is up on Mezco Toyz. Be sure to stay tuned for Rumble Con, arriving later this month from Mezco for teases at upcoming figures, giveaways, and maybe even more exclusives.

Doc Nocturnal: The Monster That Hunts Monsters – Deluxe Edition

"Doc Nocturnal is back to kick the forces of evil right in the ass! Emerging from the depths of his Nocturnal Tower once more, The Monster That Hunts Monsters has returned! The One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal is clad in a hooded necro-suit beneath a sleek, leather-like armored tunic. His cape—adorned with a skull insignia and integrated posing wire—flows like shadows in the night, while his modular utility belt and harness holds everything he needs to wage his battle against evil."

"Ready to confront any danger lurking in the shadows, The Monster That Hunts Monsters is armed with an array of weapons and tools—his trusted sidearm, Ferryman; a folding tommy gun; Iron Talon grapple claws; Hades Inferno grenades; and the formidable X-13 Portable Chemical Cannon, enhanced with multiple weapon FXs and much more. Doc Nocturnal is also equipped with a breather helmet, a sonic device, and his Necro-Optic goggles to peer beyond the mortal fabric of our world."

