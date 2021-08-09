Mezco Toyz Announces New The Addams Family Fester and It Dolls

Mezco Toyz continues to excel with their growing horror collection as they unveil their newest Living Dead Doll figures. We return to The Addams Family once again as Uncle Fester, and It gets some brand new creepy dolls. Fest will stand 10" tall and will have 5 points of articulation with an all new head sculpt and faux coat. The mysterious It comes with Fester as he stands 5" tall, is completely covered in hair, and comes with his glasses and bowler hat.

The Addams Family fans will also get both of these figures in one package in a windowed box, perfect for both in-box and out of box collectors. Priced at $80, The Living Dead The Addams Family Lester and It are set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are live right now, and fans can find them here and be sure to join the waitlist for The Addams Family LDD Gomez & Morticia to complete the set.

"Think your family is weird? LDD Presents The Addams Family – the kookiest family on the block who redefine what it means to be a good neighbor. A good-natured and merry uncle who loves a good bubble bath, Fester likes to create mayhem wherever he goes. Fester sports an all-new head sculpt and wears a long, faux fur coat with ghost button detailing. He stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation."

"High-pitched, babbling, and known for his tortuous amount of swagger, It brings the party wherever he goes. He features an all-plush body covered in hair and wears his iconic dark glasses and a bowler hat. It stands over 5" tall. LDD presents The Addams Family (2019): Fester & It are packaged together in a window box, perfect for display.

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."