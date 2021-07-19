My Little Pony Rarity Gets An Kotobukiya Bishoujo Upgrade

Kotobukiya is transporting a new My Little Pony into the real world once again with their newest release. Rarity is back with a new limited edition release matching her My Little Pony: Equestria Girls appearance. Keeping her skin tone similar to her pony look, Rarity's candy-like look and texture come to life like never before. Her base and hair are now using a clear plastic that are loaded with glitter making her really shine in any Bishoujo MLP collection. On her base will be the original Rarity Pony, adding a nice little companion to your new humanized statue.

These new My Little Point Bishoujo statues from Kotobukiya have been a huge hit, and these limited-edition releases are great. They now add statues for new and old fans to collect without changing the rarity of the older releases. No price has been released for Rarity just yet, but she is expected to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all My Little only Bishoujo statues like Apple Jack here.

"The Officially Licensed MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO series is now back in an all-new limited edition color variant! Next in the lineup is Rarity! Rarity's hair and base is now made of clear plastic material full of glitter all over! Her sparkling presence comes across even more clearly! The candy-like look and texture of this figure make it seem like she might be giving off a sweet scent. Fans will not be able to keep their eyes off of this statue!"

"The skin tone now matches her appearance in "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"! The packaging for this figure has also been upgraded with a hologram design to add a completely different finish from the regular Rarity BISHOUJO for fans to enjoy. Be sure to add these special ponies to your collection! MY LITTLE PONY and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."