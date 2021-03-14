Mezco Toyz Newest Secret Drop is Tectonic Disruptor Baron Bends

Mezco Toyz keeps up their tradition of secret drops as another Rumble Society has been released. A new variation of Baron Bends and the Aquaticons has arrived, giving fans the Tectonic Disruptor arrives. This figure adds new lore to the Mezco Rumble Society figure as he absorbs the molten core from his time on Earth. This has given us a new Baron Bends and the Aquaticons with a new black and red paint scheme. The accessories are almost the same as the previous blue release but come with a new net, and extra head sculpts. This is the first time we are seeing an unmasked Baron Bends, which will be a nice addition for any previous Mezco Baron Bends figure.

I absolutely love the Rumble Society figure, but sadly this is one I passed on. The lore for this figure is amazing, but it is hard to snag up a second figure for just a new variation. If you do not have a Baron Bends, then this is a figure you'll want to have for your Mezco Rumble Society collection. The new color adds a dark tone to the villain making it better than their previous release. The figure is already waitlisted, but fans can join the list here as Baron Bends gets a $95 price tag. He is set to release in March 2021, so get on the list and hope for the best.

The New King of the Ocean Gets An Explosive Upgrade

"Baron Bends, ancient, lone warlord of the cosmic realm and last remaining Aqua-Knight. Now a galactic nomad, the Baron searches time and space on a holy quest known only to him. Baron has traveled to the unexplored depths of the ocean in an effort to stay hidden from The Krig – merciless hunters who seek to eradicate the Aqua Knights. In doing so, Baron and his Aquaticons have absorbed energy from the earth's core. Emerging from the ocean floor is the Tectonic Disruptor – strong enough to take on the Blood Force solo. "

"The One:12 Collective Baron Bends: Tectonic Disruptor Edition wears enhanced Tangaroanian Armor, infused with molten lava from the earth's core. This hi-nanotech armor of the Aqua-Knights is capable of withstanding any atmospheric condition as well as creating an incredibly strong protective skin. Baron comes complete with 4 head portraits, including 2 head portraits revealing the man behind the mask."

"Baron is well-equipped to take on The Krig, wielding his Omni-Glaive, furnished with a novablade capable of cutting through practically anything. Baron is the keeper of the Weigh of Woes, a gilded anchor-shaped weapon forged from the underwater volcanic furnaces of his stronghold planetoid and infused with negatite. The Weigh of Woes harnesses immense powers bestowed upon it by The Order of The Holy Divers many a millennia ago. Baron Bends is accompanied by the Aquaticons – his trusty, elite troop that receive commands telepathically from the technology in his helmet."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BARON BENDS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Tangaroanian Armor

Antimass gloves designed to handle the weaponry of the Aqua-Knights

Duty belt with universal translator and suit power supply

Atmospheric cosmo-boots

Aqua-Knight power vestment tubes (optional)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) weighted capture net

One (1) Omni-Glaive

One (1) Omin-Glaive slash FX

One (1) Weigh of Woes

Four (4) Aquaticons

One (1) display stand for Aquaticons

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Baron Bends figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.