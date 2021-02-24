Batman, Ultraman, and Planet of the Apes Revealed by Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz MezCon event was jam-packed with some amazing reveals covering a variety of iconic franchises. We wanted to round-up some of the miscellaneous reveals in one place, and starting us off is Batman. Bruce Wayne is back with a new 19th Century twist as he searches for Jack the Ripper in Gotham. This story was debuted in DC Comics in 1989 and later got an animated film in 2018, reviving the love of this older Batman. Mezco Toyz revealed they would be bringing this version of the Bat to life as well, featuring his 19th Century batsuit with fabric pieces. For Dark Knight collectors, this will be a fun and amazing suit to display with your growing Batman collection.

Mezco Toyz then moves up through the decades and lands in 1972 with the debut of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes. The third film of the Planet of the Apes story is back as Mezco Toyz announces not one but two upcoming reveals. Mezco had already released a Dr. Zius figure last year, and these next two are perfect companion pieces with the debut of Caesar and Gorilla Soldiers. Both figures are packed with great detail for their ape counterpart, and those fabric jumpsuits of the soldiers are amazing. It would be awesome to see a three-pack of the Gorilla Soldiers, but a solo release is more likely. Last but not least, things get a little futuristic as Ultraman gets his own One: 12 Collective debuts with Mezco Toyz. He will feature a classic fabric suit and possibly a light-up chest rig for extra depth. Each of these figures is just shown as teasers, and no price or release date was given. Fans can find these and more online here, and stay tuned for these releases as they come throughout 2021.