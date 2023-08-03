Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: horror, mezco toyz, terrifier

Mezco Toyz Brings Modern Horror to Life with Terrifier: Art the Clown

Coming to life from the modern horror film Terrifier, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their new Mega Scale Designer Art the Clown

Get ready as some new horror is coming home as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest Mezco Designer Series doll. A new Mega Scale killer is on the way as the modern slasher film, Terrifier, is getting a brand new collection. The Art the Clown doll comes in at 15" tall and will feature 11 points of articulation as well as sound. Terrifier is back and ready to lay the day with a truly horrific sculpt that will have horror collectors falling in love. His signature black and white outfit is faithfully recreated here, and will a push of a button, some "hair-raising" sounds play. Do not close your eyes around this doll, and Terrifier fans will see he features a window box, making sure some can scan keep him locked in his box. The Terrifier: Art of the Clown MDS Mega Scale figure is priced at $98, is set for a May 2024 release, and can be found right here for pre-order.

Mezco Debuts MDS Mega Scale Terrifier: Art the Clown

"Art the Clown from the gruesome slasher series, Terrifier, wreaks havoc upon the MDS Mega Scale lineup! Art features an all-new head sculpt depicting a sinister, spine-chilling, toothy grin. He's outfitted in his signature black and white clown suit with pom-pom detailing on the front, and ruffles around his wrists and neck. Press the button discreetly hidden on Art's back to hear some hair-raising sounds!"

"The diabolical clown comes equipped with his weapon of choice, a bloody hacksaw that fits neatly in his right hand. MDS Mega Scale Terrifier: Art the Clown stands at a menacing 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. He's packaged in a window box, nightmare-inducing and perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.

