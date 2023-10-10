Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Doc nocturnal, mezco toyz, rumble society

Awaken the Dark with Mezco Toyz 5 Points Doc Nocturnal Tower Playset

The doctor is in as a new 5 Points set has arrived from Mezco Toyz with the impressive Doc Nocturnal Tower Playset

The Doc is back in the office as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest Rumble Society 5 Points set. Doc Nocturnal and his Nocturnal Tower have been brought to life with an impressive two-story playset. The story of Doc Nocturnal is quite mysterious, but Mezco fans have seen some elements of his backstory through their original comics. The set includes 5 Points versions of Doc Nocturnal and his frog butler Woodford, as well as the villainous Decapod Gang. On top of that, the signature vehicle of Doc Nocturnal, the Land Reaper, is also racing on in. Each figure has swappable parts but will only have 5 points of articulation, which keeps that classic vintage toy style alive. Doc Nocturnal and Rumble Society fans can find the Nocturnal Tower Playset right here for $120 with a July 2024 release. Check out the entire set below, and be sure to stay tuned for more Rumble Society releases as they come.

5 Points Doc Nocturnal- Nocturnal Tower Playset

"This massive monstrosity of a set features 4 figures, a two-story Nocturnal Tower playset, and the Land Reaper vehicle – all with multiple accessories, changeable parts, and unique features! The Nocturnal Tower Playset is a call-back to a time when 5 point articulated figures, vehicles, and large play sets ruled the toy aisles! It contains our heroes, Doc Nocturnal and Woodford, two of the villainous Decapod Gang, and the Land Reaper – Doc's trustly vehicle!"

THE 5 POINTS DOC NOCTURNAL – NOCTURNAL TOWER PLAYSET INCLUDES:

Doc Nocturnal – the Phantom Knight of New Providence who eradicates creatures of the night, featuring two interchangeable head portraits, seven interchangeable arms, and a collection of weapons including a tommy gun, The Ferryman, and The Iron Talon.

Woodford – Doc's trusty assistant and caretaker of the Nocturnal Tower, complete with two pairs of interchangeable arms and a tray with bottle and glass.

Decapod Gang – a notoriously violent syndicate of crustacean-criminals that act as the contracted "muscle" of the underworld, equipped with two pairs of interchangeable arms, two tommy guns, and four pistols.

Land Reaper – Doc Nocturnal's tri-wheeled terror of the roadways! The Land Reaper includes a spring loaded battering ram, working winch, free rolling wheels, and secret storage.

Nocturnal Tower – the fortress and domicile of Doc Nocturnal. This two-story playset features a laboratory with Doc's Necro-Chamber and various machinery at the top, and a garage with opening tower gate for the Land Reaper to pass through at the bottom.

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) interchangeable head portraits for Doc Nocturnal

Seven (7) interchangeable arms for Doc Nocturnal: One (1) pair of fist arms (L&R) One (1) open hand arm (R) One (1) outstretched forward holding arm (R) One (1) pointed up holding arm (R) One (1) Night Watch arm (L) One (1) gun holding arm (L)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable arms for Woodford: One (1) pair of standard arms (L&R) One (1) tray holding arm (R) One (1) pistol holding arm (L)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable arms for Decapod Gang

One (1) tommy gun for Doc Nocturnal

One (1) Ferryman: bespoke handgun

One (1) Iron Talon: grapple claw

One (1) tray with bottle and glass

Two (2) tommy guns for Decapod Gang

Four (4) pistols

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. The 5 Points Doc Nocturnal- Nocturnal Tower Playset is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

