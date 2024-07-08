Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Reveals Exclusive Iron Man Mark III Red and Silver 1/6 Figure

A brand new limited edition Iron Man is on the way from Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure with new red and chrome deco

Hot Toys loves Iron Man, and they have created a truly impressive catalog of Tony Stark and his armor over the years. Well, another has arrived as Hot Toys is going a classic Marvel Comics look to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A brand new limited edition variant of the Iron Man Mark III armor, as seen in the 2008 film, has been revealed. Featuring die-cast elements, this figure stands 12.8″ tall, features 30 points of articulations, and has LEDs in his hands, Arc Reactor, and eyes. Say goodbye to that signature gold and red design as the legendary Silver Centurion armor from Marvel Comics Iron Man #200 is coming to life. That sleek red and silver deco has been nicely transferred onto the Mark III armor, with the suit featuring adjustable armor pieces, an LED base, and attachable weapons. Hot Toys is releasing this version of the Armored Avenger at only 3,000 pieces and will be offered in select markets only. Collectors should be able to enhance their Hall of Armor collection through Sideshow Collectibles soon, with the figure arriving in Q3 – Q4 2024.

Iron Man Mark III (Red & Chrome Version) Hot Toys Exclusive

"Tony Stark's iconic Iron Man is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic and celebrated heroes in the Marvel universe, with his unparalleled genius on full display in the legendary Mark III armor first seen in the first Iron Man film. Measures 32.5cm tall, the diecast 1/6th scale figure captures the intricate mechanical complexity of Iron Man Mark III armor."

"Features a finely crafted Iron Man helmet with LED light up function on eyes, chest, and palms; great range of motion allows for dynamic posing; beautifully crafted armor meticulously painted with metallic red and silver chrome; different forms of interchangeable forearm armors simulating missile firing mode and protection shield mode; and a figure base with LED light up function that perfectly complements the suit's luxurious color scheme."

