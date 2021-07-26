Mezco Toyz Con 2021 Recap: Spidey 2099, Silent Hill, Robin and More

This past weekend, Mezco Toyz held their latest Summer MezCon 2021 event, giving fans a sneak peek at upcoming releases. We have nicely rounded up some of the best reveals from the convention with an excellent new addition to the One:12 Collective line. Starting us off first is the return of an America classic comic strip with Dick Tracy and Flattop. I can imagine we will see these two release as a special two-pack giving us the intelligent police detective and his nemesis. We also found out that the Boy Wonder is on the way with Robin great to join your One:12 Batman. No image was released besides a Logo Reveal, but I hope we can get a couple of interchangeable heads to show various Robin's from over DC Comics history.

These next three reveals are some of the best reveals of MezCon 2021, giving fans some collectibles to highly look forward to. This next figure arrives to us from 2099 as Miguel O'Hara Spider-Man has returned from the Spider-Verse once again. With his fabric suit beautifully recreated, this One:12 figure is ready to fight crime in style and is mist have figure for your shocking collection. Things then get large and in charge with a massive 18" Godzilla that features LED capabilities and articulated parts. With 14 points of articulation, moveable jaw, lights, and sound, this will be a great figure for any Godzilla collection. Last but not we return to Silent Hill 2 as Pyramid Head makes his deadly debut with the Mezco One: 12 Collective series. This bloody figure is loaded with eerie detail that will only get fans more hesitant to push for a new Silent Hill game.

It is unclear when all of these figures will arrive as we still have yet to see Spider-Gwen and the Alien Xenomorph from the last set of reveals. With licensing issues, you never know when these figures will drop, and if not approved, they could be on hold for a while. Finger crossed for all of these to come and I can not wait to see Spider-Man 2099 in action. Stay up to date with all of the newest Mezco releases right here like the new The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight One:12 figure. I would at least expect most of these to come out later 2021 or possibly set as 2022, so stay patient and keep your eyes peeled for drop dates.