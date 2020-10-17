Mezco Con 2020 Fall Edition Day 1 Reveals Are Perfect for Horror Fans

Mezco Con 2020 Fall Edition is upon us and that included fun giveaways and reveals. Mezco Toyz started off their solo convention with a new Gomez Swag Box that is packed with original goodies. The day then continues with a total of three collectible reviews from three figure lines. With Halloween just around the corner, all of these reveals are perfect for the witching hour. Slowing walking in first is a new Mezco Designer Series Mega Michael Myers from the horror film Halloween II. Standing 15" tall, this horror icon will have sound to make things even eerier. No specifics have been revealed but it would be pretty amazing to get that iconic theme song from the film as the included "sound." Our next figure needs no introduction as the Elvira Mistress of the Dark has arrived. Coming out of the Living Dead Doll series line, Elvira is back to ready to enchant your collection. Last but not least was the biggest surprise of the lot with the appearance of Leatherface. That's right, coming out of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this psycho is joining the One:12 Collective party. With eerie detail, Mezco Toyz continues to impress horror face with another spectacular reveal. We can only imagine the other dreadful accessories included with this monster and we can't wait to see.

All of these reveals were not given any specific releases date or price. Mezco Toyz will slowly start to release this as they come available, with Halloween almost here I would not be surprised if one or two of these popped up before then. Each reveal is very well done and will be a great addition to any fan of the dark and sinister. It is fun to see Mezco tease a new product from each of these lines making fans of each series get something special to see on the horizon. More reveals are scheduled to release today for the Mezco Con Fall Edition so stay tuned for more info as it is revealed.