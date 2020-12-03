Conan the Barbarian Is the First Static Six Statue From Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz announces they are very own premium 1/6 scale statue series called, Static Six. The series will feature hyper-realistic detail, interchangeable parts, and accessories to create multiple display options for collectors. With some of the great stuff that Mezco Toyz released, I'm surprised it took them this long to create their own stature series, and boy, are we impressed. Starting things up first is the iconic and deadly Conan the Barbarian with their Conan the Cimmerian Static Six statue. Standing roughly 15 inches tall, Conan is displayed on a snowy base with skulls displayed at his feet. The statue will include two different sets of heads allowing fans to display either glaring or battle cry expressions. Some of the other interchangeable pieces will include a removable necklace, fur-lined coat, dagger and sheath, and interchangeable weapons with broadsword and battle axe. Conan the Barbarian is ready to slay anyone in his path, and Mezco Toyz did not hold back with his statue.

Mezco Toyz Static Six statue series looks to be a very impressive collectible. Conan the Cimmerian is a beautifully crafted statue that shows how much Mezco has to offer for fans. With high attention to detail, interchangeable parts, and swappable accessories, this is the statue that Conan the Barbarian fans will be looking for. The Mezco Toyz Conan the Cimmerian Static Six Statue will be priced at $225. He is set to release between June – August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Introducing Mezco's Static Six – A premium 1:6 scale statue line featuring hyper-realistic detailing, mixed media components, interchangeable parts, and accessories to create multiple display options – a truly interactive high end statue line. The Mezco's Static Six: Conan The Cimmerian statue is based on Robert E. Howard's legendary character. Conan stands atop a snow dusted terrain, littered with skulls at his feet. The Cimmerian is set to strike his enemy, sculpted in a powerful stance wielding weaponry of your choosing. The Mezco Static Six Conan includes two interchangeable heads – a scowling stare and roaring helmeted portrait, as well as interchangeable weapons and arm gestures allowing for a multitude of display options."

THE MEZCO STATIC SIX: CONAN THE CIMMERIAN FEATURES:

Approximately 12 inches tall

Two (2) head portraits (stare and roar)

One (1) broadsword (affixed to arm) and sheath with real metal chain

One (1) battle axe (affixed to arm)

One (1) dagger (affixed to hand)

One (1) dagger and sheath with real metal chain (removable)

One (1) shield (affixed to hand)

Six (6) interchangeable limbs (accessories are non-removable) One (1) broadsword holding arm (R) One (1) battle axe holding arm (R) One (1) dagger holding hand (L) Two (2) posing hands (L) One (1) shield holding hand (L)



Approx. Product Size:

Height: 12"

Width: 10"

Depth: 11"

Weight: 8 lbs