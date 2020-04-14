Mezco Toyz Gives Teaser of Baron Bends and Aquaticons

Mezco has shown off the first teaser for its next original figure. Coming out of the Gomez line, the Rumble Society gets a new member as Baron Bends rises from the depths. We have seen a couple of pictures of him and more during our trip to Toy Fair 2020 which you can find here. Mezco did include a teaser trailer for this figure that shows him off in all his glory. The video introduces us to this mysterious Baron who is sporting a blue diver suit with a powerful spear. The Mezco teaser does show off some LED action which could be a special effect but it would be amazing if we can see it incorporated into the figure. Towards the end of this video, we do get to see an interesting army of possible cyborg piranhas. No official release date has been given for his online drop but I would expect it to come this week. There is a big following to the Original Series Figure Line so exact than to sell out pretty fast, so be on your game to lock down a pre-order here.

This is a figure release I am extremely excited for. Not many toy companies out there still have original ideas let alone produce them. Funko releases their own Plastik series but Mezco brings more to the table. From high quality material, articulation, and a wide variety of accessories they are giving collectors a great figure. Whether your a fan of the Mezco Toyz Originals, Gomez, or the Rumble Society you can hell get behind this figure. If you pay close attention to the teaser video you do get a quick glimpse of new sea creatures. That could be another release later on like the Pink Skulls Chaos Club figures. Hell, if that is the case we might even get some sort of new Gomez agent that is tasked to defeat this Baron Bends, which would be glorious. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more information about this figure when it gets released. Check out some screens caps and the full Baron Bends and the Aquaticons teaser trailer below!