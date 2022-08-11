Classic Loki and He Who Remains Figures Come to Marvel Legends Line

A new Marvel Legends wave of figures has arrived with yet another focus on the hit series dished out to us on Disney+. The first wave of figures was incredible with figures from What If…? and Loki. The set was a Build a Figure wave as well, along MCU fans to build their very own The Watcher for their Legends collection. Well, another wave is finally upon us (here) and it is filled with a nice assortment of Disney+ Marvel series including two new characters from Loki! That is right, the show that explored the multiverse first is back as Classic Loki and He Who Remains are here in Marvel Legends form.

Classic Loki is a fantastic character as it gives Marvel fans a taste of "what if" the Trickster God survived Thanos while paying homage to Marvel Comics appearance. Hasbro's new photo-deco head sculpt tech is really showcased here, and he comes with two head sculpts and attachable magic. He Who Remains, on the other hand, is just amazing, giving us a Kang before his MCU debut. Featuring his finale appearance, He Who Remains will be a necessary piece to own for your The Multiverse Saga collection. Both figures feature parts to build Moon Knight's Khonshu and they're both priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are live with He Who Remains found here and Classic Loki located here, with both set for a Spring 2023 release.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). A ruler. A conqueror. Creator of all. Controller of all. At the end, is only He Who Remains. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS figure. This quality 6-inch scale He-Who-Remains figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). The epitome of Loki potential! Powerful, carefree, and mischievous, this Loki's decisions led to a long life, but that didn't come without its own baggage. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI figure. This quality 6-inch scale Classic Loki figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 5 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."