Gomez of Death Mysteriously Drops Online From Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz does it again as they secretly put up their newest original figure. Straight out of the Gomezverse is another Gomez and Grub combo set, Gomez of Death. The Gomez of Death wears a tracksuit, sneakers, and features stylings of Bruce Lee and Marvel Comics Iron Fist. The Mezco Toyz original must reach the top floor of a pagoda that is under the control of The House of the Golden Skulls. He and his sidekick, Grub, will not take it easy and are here to put their foot down. Just like most of Mezco Toyz originals, Gomez is packed with some amazing detail, interchangeable pieces, and his own arsenal of weaponry. The Gomez of Death will come with four interchangeable heads, with one being a black skull, insect head, standard Gomez, and a bloodied head, which is badass.

Of course, in this set, we will get a new Grub, Boom Boom, and various weapons from a katana and tekkos, sais, kusarigama with a metal chain, and so much more. A new feature with this figure is the added Fists of Fire effects that can be attached to the hands. This will definitely give Gomez an interesting Iron Fist vibe and is very welcoming to the set. This figure is just packed with accessories and is just kick ass all around. Mezco excels with their original figures from customizable pieces to great articulation. This figure was teased in the Doc Nocturnal 50-page magazine and showed up on Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery. Searching for Gomez on the Mezco site can pull him up also and can be found here for only $90. This is a great starter figure for fans who once on the truly need to add their collection, and once he is in hand, you will be addicted!

"Boom Boom receives a transmission from The Void instructing Gomez to head to a mysterious pagoda in a mystical land ruled by feudal law. The Void directs Gomez to retrieve a highly sought-after package that is being held on the top floor of a pagoda. Upon arrival, Gomez realizes he has his work cut out for him as each floor of the pagoda is under heavy guard by The House of the Golden Skulls – each more dangerous than the last. With the help of Grub, Gomez makes his way to the top of the pagoda to retrieve the package, leaving nothing but carnage in his wake. The Gomez of Death wears a tracksuit, sneakers, and comes complete with four head portraits including an all-new bloodied head as well as a skull head, because skulls are always fun!

"Small but mighty, Grub packs a powerful punch and is a nunchaku master. The toddler clone of Gomez wears a matching outfit & comes with nunchaku of his own that he can hold. Gomez is always prepared to win. The master of martial arts is equipped with the deadly 'Fists Of Fire' flame FX that can attach to his interchangeable hands, a katana and sheath that be held on the back of his removable sling backpack, multiple kunai and shuriken, a kusarigama connected with a real metal chain, and much more. Gomez can also hold the bleeding heart of an unworthy adversary in his hand. Gomez's boom box sidekick, Boom Boom, is always close by his side and ready for action. What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOMEZ FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) Three (1) holding hands (L&Rx2) One (1) bracing hand (L) One (1) middle finger hand (L) One (1) heart holding hand (L)



COSTUME:

Tracksuit

Sneakers

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Grub micro Mez-Itz posable figure with nunchaku

One (1) Boom Boom boom box

One (1) sticker sheet for boom box, sword sheath, or wherever

One (1) heart with dripping blood

One (1) kusarigama connected with a real metal chain

One (1) kyoketsu-shoge connected with a real metal chain

One (1) katana with sheath

Two (2) sai

Four (4) shuriken

One (1) grappling hook

Three (3) kunai

Two (2) shuko

Two (2) tekko

One (1) naginata

Two (2) nunchaku

One (1) sling backpack

One (1) waist pouch

Three (3) 'Fists Of Fire' flame FX flame FX (attaches to hands)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Gomez of Death figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.